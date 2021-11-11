Khiladi: Ravi Teja starrer gets an official release date; Details Inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma's action entertainer Khiladi will hit the screens on February 11th, 2022. The announcement poster sees Ravi Teja in an intense avatar as he smokes a cigarette. Khiladi has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the lead heroines opposite Ravi Teja.

Meanwhile, the team has kickstarted the film's promotions. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the film and the first two songs have got tremendous response. Now that the film's release date is out, the makers of Ravi Teja will aggressively promote Khiladi.

Check out the movie release date announcement poster below:

Ravi Teja will be seen playing a very different role in the film being backed by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios. The film under Havish Production comes with the tagline play smart.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers while Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues. Srimani has penned the lyrics and Amar Reddy is the editor of Khiladi.

Khiladi also stars Arjun, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nikitin Dheer, Thakur Anoop Singh, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Mukesh Rishi, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma in important roles.

Also Read: Bhola Shankar Mega Launch PICS: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Meher Ramesh & others grace the puja ceremony