Khiladi Trailer Out: Ravi Teja starrer is a perfect mix of romance, action & comedy

Updated on Feb 07, 2022 07:21 PM IST
   
Ravi Teja Khiladi Trailer Out
Ravi Teja's upcoming film Khiladi is one of the most awaited one and is also set to release in Hindi. Ahead of the big release, the makers have unveiled the trailer and it is a perfect mix of action, comedy and romance. The film seems to be highly entertaining in all aspects.

The trailer shows Ravi Teja in his many ingredients like his on-point comic timing, sizzling romance with two beauties Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary and power-packed action sequences. Going by the video, he plays the role money minded and is behind a huge amount. Kannada actor Arjun Sarja can be seen playing an intense role, whereas Anasuya Bhardwaj is seen in a comic role. 

Watch video here: 

Khiladi will mark the debut of Ravi Teja in Bollywood as the film is set to release in Hindi as well. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on February 11, 2022. It is to be awaited and watch if Ravi Teja will break the box office collection post-COVID-19 Omicron Variant like with Krack after the first lockdown.

Khiladi is helmed by director Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are playing the lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under the banner Pen Movies and A Studios LLP.  Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vennela Kishore will be seen in the crucial roles.

Producer Satyanarayana Koneru, who recently interacted with the media earlier on Monday, conveyed that he is quite confident about the movie's success.

