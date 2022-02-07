Khiladi Trailer Out: Ravi Teja starrer is a perfect mix of romance, action & comedy

Ravi Teja's upcoming film Khiladi is one of the most awaited one and is also set to release in Hindi. Ahead of the big release, the makers have unveiled the trailer and it is a perfect mix of action, comedy and romance. The film seems to be highly entertaining in all aspects.

The trailer shows Ravi Teja in his many ingredients like his on-point comic timing, sizzling romance with two beauties Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary and power-packed action sequences. Going by the video, he plays the role money minded and is behind a huge amount. Kannada actor Arjun Sarja can be seen playing an intense role, whereas Anasuya Bhardwaj is seen in a comic role.

Watch video here: