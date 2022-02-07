Khiladi Trailer Out: Ravi Teja starrer is a perfect mix of romance, action & comedy
The trailer shows Ravi Teja in his many ingredients like his on-point comic timing, sizzling romance with two beauties Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary and power-packed action sequences. Going by the video, he plays the role money minded and is behind a huge amount. Kannada actor Arjun Sarja can be seen playing an intense role, whereas Anasuya Bhardwaj is seen in a comic role.
Khiladi is helmed by director Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are playing the lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under the banner Pen Movies and A Studios LLP. Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vennela Kishore will be seen in the crucial roles.
Producer Satyanarayana Koneru, who recently interacted with the media earlier on Monday, conveyed that he is quite confident about the movie's success.
