Khiladi Twitter Review: 10 Tweets to read if you are planning to watch Ravi Teja starrer

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja captivated the big screen with his latest release Khiladi today. The netizens have already started giving their verdict on the latest outing. We bring to you some of these reactions.

One of the fans said, “Khiladi Mind blowing BGM @Music Thaman Ann.” Other wrote. “E song kie ramp…ravi anna dance star.” Many other fans have shared raving comments about Ravi Teja starrer after watching the first day first show. Fans are already in awe of the catchy numbers from Khiladi. However, the final fate of the film will be sealed over time. The film has started off on a good note, to say the least.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Ramesh Varma has directed the action flick where Ravi Teja is seen in a unique avatar. Financed by Pen Studios in association with A Studios, the film has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. Khiladi has all the ingredients of a mass film.