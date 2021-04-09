Khiladi Update: Teaser of Ravi Teja starrer to release on April 12; Actor announces with a stylish poster

Khiladi teaser will be out a day before Ugadi on the 12th of April at 10:08 AM.

After the blockbuster success of Krack, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has geared for his next film titled, Khiladi. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma who delivered blockbusters with their last respective films Krack and Rakshasudu are teaming up for an action entertainer Khiladi. Amidst high expectations, the makers are all set to release the first teaser of the film on April 12. The film's teaser will be out a day before Ugadi on the 12th of April at 10:08 AM. Ravi Teja looks super stylish in the teaser announcement poster that has been shared by him on Twitter.

The film's Italy schedule was wrapped up recently and the team has geared up to complete the remaining portion soon. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Bollywood production house Pen Studios bankrolls the project in association with A Studios. The film under Havish Production comes with the tagline play smart. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead role opposite Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi will be seen as the second heroine.

Ramesh Varma is leaving no stone unturned to make Khiladi with high standard technical values. He has got composer Devi Sri Prasad rendering soundtracks while Sujit Vaasudev of Lucifer fame and GK Vishnu who gave amazing visuals to Ravi Teja's Krack are handling the camera for this film.

Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Srimani pens lyrics and Amar Reddy is the editor of the film. Four fight masters- Ram-Lakshman and Anbu-Arivu are working for the film which will hit the screens on May 28th.

