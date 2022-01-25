Khiladi's Full Kicku: Ravi Teja's look from mass dance number out; Song to release on actor's birthday

The mass maharaja Ravi Teja will be celebrating his 54th birthday tomorrow and marking his special day, the makers of his action drama Khiladi will be releasing a peppy number for his next. The makers announced on Twitter, “Khiladi Trending India wide…A Mass Dance Number #FullKicku from tomorrow @ 10:08 AM.” With the release of song Full Kicku and Ravi Teja’s birthday, the hashtag Khiladi is trending on social media right now.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the background score for the film. This power-packed outing has been directed by Ramesh Varma and is backed by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios. The Ravi Teja starrer is slated to release in theatres on 11 February. Khiladi will star Ravi Teja in a dual role alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently learned that the makers of Khiladi have some special plans for the film release. Reliable sources have informed that the film is likely to be released in Hindi too on February 11. However, no official announcement in this regard has been made yet. Ravi Teja is all set to make his Hindi debut with the Ramesh Varma directorial.