Khushboo Sundar on Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s alleged relation: ‘She is most dignified woman I ever met’

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been making headlines following reports of Vijay’s alleged divorce and rumored relationship with Trisha. Now, actress-producer Khushboo Sundar has reacted to the situation, emphasizing that the Leo actress is one of the most dignified women she has ever met.

Khushboo Sundar comments on Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan

Speaking with DeKoder, Khushboo Sundar said, “Even if we sneeze, people would blame us. Knowing both of them, I can say that Trisha is one of the most dignified women I’ve ever met and truly one of the gentlest souls. People tend to focus on others’ lives rather than their own.”

Acknowledging her long-standing friendship with Trisha, Khushboo added that people should avoid getting overly involved in the personal lives of others and instead focus on their own issues.

For those unaware, Vijay and Trisha arrived together at a wedding reception wearing coordinated outfits. After making an appearance, the duo also left the venue together in the same vehicle.

This public appearance comes at a time when Thalapathy Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, are reportedly heading for a divorce. According to earlier reports, Sangeetha allegedly claimed that the Master actor had an affair with an actress, which led to cracks in their marriage.

With Sangeetha expected to receive an alimony of Rs 250 crore, there are also reports that a fresh petition has been filed regarding residential rights to their matrimonial home.

Reportedly, she has sought interim relief to ensure she is not left without accommodation during the legal proceedings. However, these claims remain speculative, as no official confirmation has been made.

Following the public appearance, Trisha Krishnan was asked about the matter while departing from an airport. However, the actress declined to comment and moved ahead.

Thalapathy Vijay’s previous relationship

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. During their nearly 27 years of marriage, the couple had two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

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