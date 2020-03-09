Khushbu shares a funny yet cute wish for husband Sundar C on their 20th wedding anniversary; Check it out

Reminiscing the good times of their marriage, Khushbu also shared a few throwback photos with husband Sundar C. In one of the posts, Khushbu also revealed a hilarious story about how Sundar C arrived late at his own wedding.

Tamil actress Khushbu and Sundar C celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary today, March 9, and fans have been showering the couple with beautiful wishes on Twitter. One of the most adorable couples of Kollywood is receiving a lot of wishes on their anniversary. Meanwhile, reminiscing the good times of their marriage, Khushbu also shared a few throwback photos with hubby Sundar C. In one of the posts, Khushbu also revealed a hilarious story about how Sundar C arrived late at his own wedding.

The Tamil actress literally relived her wedding day. She wrote, "Nothing has changed over these 20yrs..till date i do the talking and you just listen to me with a smile. And probably you are the only groom who came late for his own wedding..But then that's you..Happy anniversary my pillar of strength."

Nothing has changed over these 20yrs..till date i do the talking and you just listen to me with a smile. And probably you are the only groom who came late for his own wedding But then that's you.. Happy anniversary my pillar of strength. pic.twitter.com/EcZf2jQdLI — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 9, 2020

Describing another throwback pic from their wedding, she wrote, "It's been 20yrs since..we have been together, come what may..we have weathered every storm, every season, every low, every up, every success, every failure, every misunderstanding, every fight..we have built together a beautiful home, a family which is our pride. We were meant to be together, no matter what.. We, you and I, are one. Till eternity, even death cannot do us apart.. Happy 20th wedding anniversary Love.."

It's been 20yrs..we have stood every storm,every weather,every good,every bad,every success,every failure..we have built a home with love n care..a family together which is our pride.We,you n I,were meant to be together,forever,till eternity. Happy 20th wedding anniversary Love pic.twitter.com/T1igsuzWuV — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 8, 2020

Khushbu and Sundar married on March 9, 2000. The couple is proud parents of two daughters Avanthika Sundar and Ananditha Sundar.

Here's wishing happy anniversary to the adorable couple!

Credits :Twitter

Read More