Khushbu Sundar condemns inhuman act towards Chennai doctor's death due to COVID 19; Says 'We must be ashamed'

Many took to social media and have expressed their anger and shock on inhuman behaviour towards Dr Simon Hercules, who passed away serving for the people.Tamil actor Khushbu Sundar also took to Twitter and expressed her anger on why the doctor wasn't given a respectful farewell.

Chennai-based doctor Simon Hercules, who fought for and took care of COVID-19 patients passed away recently after being infected with the deadly virus. In a shocking piece of news, he was denied burial at two different cemeteries while his colleagues and family members were attacked with stones. The mob attacked the ambulance with stones and refused burial of the doctor over the fear of coronavirus. Many took to social media and have expressed their anger, shock on inhuman behaviour towards Dr Simon Hercules, who passed away serving for the people. He was a 55-year-old neurosurgeon.

Tamil actor Khushbu Sundar also took to Twitter and expressed her anger on why the doctor wasn't given a respectful farewell. She wrote, "We must be ashamed of ourselves that we still live in this kind of society." Taking to Twitter, Khushbu Sundar wrote, "What are we making of ourselves? A man who gave up his life to save many of our fellow beings,was denied a respectful farewell by a bunch of illiterates or goons or hooligans,call whatever you want to..We must be ashamed of ourselves that we still live in this kind of society." This inhuman act of people has been condemned by many on social media.

What are we making of ourselves? A man who gave up his life to save many of our fellow beings,was denied a respectful farewell by a bunch of illiterates or goons or hooligans,call whatever you want to..We must be ashamed of ourselves that we still live in this kind of society. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 21, 2020

Many political leaders also slammed this unfortunate incident and were shocked on how local behaved with the doctor's burial. Simon Hercules's wife, talking to media said, " “We had taken permission from the priest for the Kilpauk cemetery. But the people (locals) didn’t let us bury him there. They finally took him to a place Vellappanchavady. The corporation is doing its job. They are not at fault. Somehow we managed to bury him. I didn't even see him."

