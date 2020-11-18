Khushbu Sundar escapes unhurt in a road accident; Shares photos of her severely damaged car

Khushbu Sundar shared photos of her severely damaged car after the accident and stated that she escaped unhurt.

In what looks like a fortunate escape, actress and politician Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt in a road accident. Sharing photos from the spot, Khushbu said that it was only because of God’s blessings she could escape from the accident. As soon as she shared the photos, concerned followers commented enquiring about the accident. She mentioned that her husband and director Sundar C’s prayers saved them from what should have been a big accident.

She wrote, “Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen”. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar shared the photos and prayed for her safety. Though she mentioned that she escaped unhurt, photos of the car had her fans and followers worried, who are urging her to take care and be safe.

See her Tweet here:

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushbu will be next seen opposite Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Touted to be a rural drama, the film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Khushbu’s portions for the film were being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed.

Credits :Twitter

