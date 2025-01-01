Khushbu Sundar expresses regret in being part of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and says, ‘I became a caricaturish...’

Khushbu Sundar recently revealed that she now regrets acting in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. In her interview, the actress was asked about any films she wished she was not part of.

Highlighting how her filmography in Hindi is limited to having such regrets, the actress expressed there are several Tamil movies she now wishes to have not been part of. Speaking more on the same, Khushbu Sundar, in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, said, “A recent example is the movie that I did with Rajinikanth sir. The role didn’t turn out like it was sold to me. Eventually, there was no pairing with Rajini sir for me.”

Talking more about the film, Khushbu refrained from mentioning the title and revealed that initially, the movie was supposed to feature herself and actress Meena as potential heroines.

Despite the story initially being conveyed like that, the actress admitted to accepting the project, keeping in mind that no other actress was paired with Rajinikanth in the film. The actress continued, “As the project progressed, Rajini sir suddenly got a heroine, and a character was pushed into it. Then I felt... I became a caricaturish character.”

Khushbu added that initially the film was supposed to have her character as a happy-go-lucky, comical, and fun-loving person. Moreover, after seeing the film during its dubbing session, she felt very disappointed by it.

See Annaatthe trailer here:

The movie Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was helmed by Kanguva director Siva. The film, which was released in 2021, featured an action drama tale of Kaalaiyan, a sarpanch in Thanjavur who dotes on his younger sister.

After his sister elopes with her lover and moves to West Bengal, Kaalaiyan sets out to find her, where he realizes the problems she has to face from a certain business rival. This leads the man to take matters into his own hands, helping her out from the shadows.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film had Keerthy Suresh playing his sister and Nayanthara becoming his romantic interest. Furthermore, the film also had actors like Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, Pandiarajan, and more in key roles.

