Khushbu Sundar posts photo with Dhoni, calls him ‘Thala’; Fans react saying, ‘Ajith Kumar is our only Thala’

Khushbu Sundar, the senior actress-turned-politician, is highly active in both her acting and political careers. The celebrated star, who has always made headlines with her strong opinions and statements on women's rights, recently took charge as a new member of the National Women's Commission. Khushbu recently took to social media to share a photo with the audience’s favourite cricketer MS Dhoni aka Mahi.

Khushbu’s post with Dhoni

Yesterday, Khushbu took to her official Twitter handle and uploaded a photo with cricketer MS Dhoni. The caption for the post reads, ”And one pic with #Thala is definitely the icing on the cake. Thank you so much #Mahi.” It surely was a fangirl moment as the actress is all smiles. Reacting to the photo, most fans commented how lucky she is to click a snap with the cricketer. However, many fans reacted to her caption for using the word ‘Thala’ for the cricketer. Fans wrote, “Ajith Kumar is our only Thala.” Another wrote, “Only thala in tamilnadu is our #AK #AjithKumar. Don't call him as thala.”

For the unversed, Thala in Tamil means leader, and the superstar Ajith Kumar earned this nickname from his fans.

Take a look at the post and the reaction of the fans here:

In another post, Khushbu shared a series of snaps where the cricketer is seen posing with her mother-in-law. She penned a gratitude post on her social media and wrote, “Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala

@msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!”

