Khushbu Sundar REVEALS Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has blocked her on Twitter

Khushbu Sundar, who is currently busy with the shooting of Thalaivar 168, is now back on Twitter. The actress took to Twitter and shared about being blocked by Indian Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman.

Actor and Politician Khushbu Sundar recently hit the headlines after she decided to go off Twitter. The actress recently took to Twitter and announced about taking a break from social media. The 49-year-old star, according to reports Tweeted, "The negativity on Twitter was consuming me. I was becoming who I am not. I had to [quit] to prevail my sanity and keep it intact. I am not somebody who quits because of the trolls. For me, as a person, it was important that I remain who I am."

She tweeted, "#NirmalaSitharamanji has blocked me.. she does not like to hear the truth..poor her, she is use to people like @narendramodi n @AmitShah who breathe, eat n live on lies.. cannot blame her." Reportedly, Khushbu Sundar was blocked by the Finance Minister in October but the actress has only brought to notice now. Check out Khushbu Sunder's tweet below: #NirmalaSitharamanji has blocked me.. she does not like to hear the truth..poor her, she is use to people like @narendramodi n @AmitShah who breathe, eat n live on lies.. cannot blame her. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 25, 2019

On the work front, Khushbu Sundar will reportedly play a negative role in Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Thalaivar 168. The gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming south flick. The film is helmed by ace director Siruthai Siva and the team is currently shooting for the same in Hyderabad. The Rajinikanth starrer also stars Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish among the others. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

