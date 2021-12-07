Khushbu Sundar’s aww worthy transformation post weight loss is an inspiration to many

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has recently gone through a massive weight loss journey and her latest pics are taking fans for a spin. Khushbu Sundar shared an after and before photo on her Instagram account with the caption, “20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself, remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit, I know I have succeeded”.

Previously, the actor had also shared that she has reduced 15 kg. The viewers are praising the efforts by actress and are posting appreciation comments on the same. Back in June 2020 Khushbu Sundar shared via a Twitter post, “Many ask me the reason behind my transformation. Blame it on lockdown..no help for 70 days…was single-handedly doing all work at home; sweeping, dusting, mopping, dishes, laundry, gardening and cleaning the toilets too. Of course, workout (yoga+plank) played a major role. And I am not a big eater.”

The actress has been keeping her supporters in loop in this weight loss journey, proving as an inspiration to many who also wish to shed those extra kilograms.

Khushbu Sundar will next be seen in Kishore Tirumala’s Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 17, 2021. She also has Hari Kumar’s Sankarapuram and Ranjith’s Kadhal Mudichu in her kitty.