Khushbu Sundar’s PHOTO prior to her eye surgery worries her fans; Speedy recovery wishes pour in

Khushbu too to her Twitter space and posted a photo of herself while revealing that she is going under the knife for eye surgery. She also assured her fans that she will be back soon.
A couple of days back, Khushbu Sundar put out a tweet praying for a speedy recovery for legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Now, she has taken to her Twitter space and posted a photo of herself while revealing that she is going under the knife for eye surgery. She also assured her fans that she will be back soon. As soon as the photo came up online, her fans started to wish her a speedy recovery.

Sharing the photo, Khushbu also requested her fans to stay at home and to wear a mask while stepping outside. She also requested them to follow social distancing. She wrote on the microblogging website, “Hi friends, will be inactive for a while as I had to go under a knife for my eye this morning… promise to be back soon. Take care, wear a mask if heading out and maintain a distance.” Well, this post worried her fans even though she has promised to be back soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushbu will be next seen opposite Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Touted to be a rural drama, the film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Khushbu’s portions for the film were being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed

