Khushbu Sundar says she accepted husband Sundar C's marriage proposal 'without even thinking'

Veteran artist Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C have been married for almost 22 years now and with each passing year, the couple has only grown more in love. Today is a special day for the couple as it was this day in 1995 when the two decided to spend their lives together. The actress took to Instagram to post a few throwback photos with her hubby and actor-filmmaker Sundar C . The pictures are an overview of the couple’s memorable journey till now.

Commemorating what she called the ‘Proposal Day’, Khushbu Sundar penned a heartfelt note. The note went something like this, “This day, way back in ‘95, you decided to propose to me and I just accepted it without thinking. All I knew then was that I would be happy with you. 27 years down the lane, you still fill my heart n soul with love n happiness. I love you my love. #Happyproposalday!”

Check out the post below:

Last year also, the actress shared a similar post with the caption, "It's been 26 yrs since you proposed to me. Don't know what made me say yes then immediately. At times decision made on your gut feelings are the best.. I am glad I did. You complete me my love. Happy 26".

