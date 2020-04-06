Khushbu Sundar seeks fans’ help after her Twitter account gets HACKED

Taking to Instagram, senior actor Khushbu Sundar stated that her Twitter account has been hacked and that she is unable to access it or change the password.

Taking to Instagram, senior actor and politician Khushbu Sundar has put out a post stating that her Twitter account has been either hacked or compromised. She stated that Twitter was unable to resolve the issue either. Along with the post, she also requested her fans and followers to help her retrieve her account. Khushbu Sundar added that someone has tried to access her account thrice. She concluded the post with a request for people to stay indoors and stay safe.

Along with the post, she wrote, “Ok.. so I received a message from twitter saying my @twitter account seems to be either hacked or compromised as there were 3 different log in attempts from 3 different locations day before. I am not able to log in nor change my password for the last 48hours. @twitter is not of a great help either. It says my account is likely to be suspended. I am clueless about what’s going on. Would appreciate if somebody could update me how to solve the issue. Thanks in advance. Stay home.. Stay safe.”

On the work front, Khushbu Sundar will be next seen in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. Along with Khushbu, the film has three other female leads namely Meena, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and D Iman will be composing music for the rural family drama. The film’s shooting was halted recently due to the ongoing COVID 19 crisis.

Credits :Instagram

