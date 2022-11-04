Khushbu Sundar shares a perfect pic with Kamal Haasan from his pre-birthday bash; Says 'my hero'

Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter and shared a pic with Kamal Haasan from his pre-birthday bash. While Kamal looked handsome in casuals, Khushbu posed with him for a pic in a blue ethnic suit. She captioned the pic"And we celebrate the man we love to refer as an encyclopedia of cinema. My friend. My Hero.#UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan.#BirthdayCelebration."

The finest actor of the South, Kamal Haasan will be turning a year old on November 7 and celebrations have already begun. His co-actress and close friend Khushbu Sundar shared a perfect pic with the actor from his pre-birthday bash. The pic proves their years of lasting friendship and bond. She also called Kamal Haasan 'her hero'.

This birthday is really special for Kamal Haasan as his film Vikram, which broke records this year, has completed 100 days. And on the occasion of his special day, the feat will be celebrated with a party.

Kamal Haasan's work front

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is working on Indian 2, one of the most talked-about films of his career. A fresh schedule of the upcoming film has begun in Chennai and the team has welcomed a new cast member, cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj on board.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a sequel sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in crucial roles. The movie further has Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in secondary roles, along with others.

Financed by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Anirudh Ravichander has provided the songs and background score for the movie.

The actor is simultaneously also busy shooting as host for the most popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 6.