Khushbu Sundar shares a post for Vijay Sethupathi after actor stepped away from Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

The latest post from actress Khushbu Sundar for Vijay Sethupathi states how she stands in solidarity with the southern star.
Khushbu Sundar shares a post for Vijay Sethupathi Khushbu Sundar shares a post for Vijay Sethupathi after actor stepped away from Muttiah Muralitharan biopic
The actress Khushbu Sundar shared a post on her Twitter account after the news broke that actor Vijay Sethupathi stepped down from the lead role of Muttiah Muralitharan in the much awaited biopic. The actress wrote in her tweet, "Dear @VijaySethuOffl You are a strong person, stay as you are. Threat to your family members was barbaric and should be investigated. The culprit must be traced and punished severely. It takes a big heart to do what you have done.

We stand with you in solidarity. Hugs and love." The Super Deluxe actor has been facing a lot of backlash for accepting to play the role of the Sri Lankan cricketer, Muttiah Muralitharan. The news reports state how the Master actor's daughter received rape threats on social media amid the controversy surrounding the film. The Vikram Vedha actor Vijay Sethupathi shared a post on his social media account stating that he has stepped out from the highly anticipated film.

Check out the post

The makers of the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic titled 800 has also revealed the first look poster of the lead actor Vijay Sethupathi. The lead actor's look from the film became a talking point. The latest post from actress Khushbu Sundar for Vijay Sethupathi states how she stands in solidarity with the southern star.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter issued rape threat on Twitter over the controversy on Muttiah Muralitharan biopic)

Credits :Khushbu Sundar's Twitter

