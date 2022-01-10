Khushbu Sundar tests positive for COVID-19; Requests fans to keep her entertained for next 5 days

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who is popularly known as Katappa from Baahubali has tested positive for COVID-19. In other news, actress Khushbu Sundar has also got infected with the virus. Sharing it on Twitter, she revealed testing positive and has isolated herself.

"Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose,did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs," Khushbu Sundar tweeted a few minutes ago.

Meanwhile, a lot of other celebs like Mahesh Babu, Arjun Vijay, S Thaman among others have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the news with his fans, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."

He further added: "Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow Covid norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back."