Khushbu Sundar's voice note about journalists LEAKED; actress apologises over controversial clip

According to media reports, Khushbu Sundar commented on journalists saying how they would now rip celebs apart as they don't have any news other than COVID-19.

Khushbu Sundar's voice note about media has landed her in trouble. According to media reports, the actress commented on journalists saying how they would now rip celebs apart as they don't have any news other than COVID-19. The group of television producers have reportedly leaked the audio clip online. Khushbu Sundar made this comment to her friends and now this has made its way to social media. "More importantly, press people will somehow turn up. So, make sure you don't give them a chance to take photos or videos. They are waiting to rip us apart. 'Presskaaran' doesn't have any news other the COVID right now. So, they would be waiting to publish something about us once shooting resumes. So, please take care," The Times of India quoted her as saying in the leaked clip.

The actress-turned-politician later took to Twitter and clarified on the same. The 49-year old tweeted, "My voice message, an edited version, regarding the press is making rounds. It has gone from our producers' group n I am ashamed to say we have such cheap minds among us. My intentions were clear n not meant to disrespect the press. Its a tone you speak within friends. 1/1. [sic]"

She also gave an apology to the media in her next tweet. "My respect for the press is for all to see and journalists can vouch for that. Not even once in my 34yrs of cinema they would have ever seen or heard me speaking to them nor about them in disrespect. The voice message is half. But my sincere apologies if I have hurt any of you, [sic]" Khushbu Sundar Tweeted.

My voice message, an edited version, regarding the press is making rounds. It has gone from our producers group n I am ashamed to say we have such cheap minds among us. My intentions were clear n not meant to disrespect the press. Its a tone you speak within friends. 1/1 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

My respect for the press is for all to see and journalists can vouch for that. Not even once in my 34yrs of cinema they would have ever seen or heard me speaking to them nor about them in disrespect. The voice message is half. But my sincere apologies if I have hurt any of you — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

Interestingly, Khushbu Sundar knows who has leaked the voice note and is upset about it. Mentioning about it in her next tweet, the actress wrote, "Very unfortunately you realize those who you work for are the ones who try and stab you behind your back. I know which producer has done this..but i shall not name them. My silence and forgiveness is their biggest punishment. There is lot more to be done and I shall continue. [sic]"

Very unfortunately you realize those who you work for are the ones who try and stab you behind your back. I know which producer has done this..but i shall not name them. My silence and forgiveness is their biggest punishment. There is lot more to be done and I shall continue. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

