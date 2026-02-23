KHxRK: Anirudh on the massive reception to Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth starrer promo: ‘There isn’t much mass...’

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are all set to appear together on the big screen for the first time in 47 years in the tentatively titled KHxRK. Now, musician Anirudh Ravichander has reacted to the massive reception the promo received, especially the praise for his theme song, Aaja Raja.

Anirudh Ravichander reacts to KHxRK promo reception

Speaking at an event with News18, Anirudh Ravichander said, “The film is going to be a fun-filled entertainer. We will give our best. It’s a very special film, as both legends are coming together after 47 years… It is going to be superb. If you watch the promo, there isn’t much mass. Nelson’s script has come out very well. We’re going to work hard to deliver a big hit next year.”

The musician added, “We have done a lot of mass music for Kamal Haasan sir and Rajinikanth sir in Vikram and Jailer. For KHxRK, we tried a retro music style, bringing back the 1970s. It was surreal for me and Nelson to sit in the car alongside them, as this was happening after 47 years.”

Anirudh concluded that when he heard Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were coming together, he became very excited. He described it as a “double bonanza” and added that he had already started working to deliver the best for the film. He also expressed gratitude for the amazing response to the promo.

For those unaware, KHxRK is the upcoming film starring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in the lead roles. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie marks the reunion of two stalwarts of Tamil cinema, with the promo hinting at a stylish, light-hearted action entertainer.

Reportedly, the veteran stars will begin shooting for the film in 2027 after completing their respective pending projects.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in a lead role in Jailer 2, the sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is said to feature SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles from the first installment, the movie is also expected to feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, which is reportedly scheduled to be shot in March this year.

Additionally, Rajinikanth has the tentatively titled Thalaivar173 in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will next play the lead in the tentatively titled KH237. Directed by Anbarivu and written by Syam Pushkaran, the film is expected to go on floors after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Additionally, he will also be filming Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 this year.

