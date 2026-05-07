KHxRK Budget: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's massive fees with director Nelson Dilipkumar to cost producers Rs 500 crore?

After nearly 47 years, the two undisputed titans of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, are officially reuniting for a multi-starrer that is already being hailed as a historic cinematic event. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the updates about the project have been keeping the audience hooked. Now, reports suggest that the producers have to shell out to pay the trio Rs 500 crore as their payment. Find out who gets what for the magnum opus.

KHxRK budget revealed

Tentatively titled KHxRK, Nelson Dilipkumar is becoming the talk of the town for the exciting union of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. But the film is also making headlines for the giant pay cheques the actors and the filmmaker are expected to receive for the high-stakes actioner.

A report by Deccan Chronicle suggests that Kamal Haasan is reportedly set to take home a whopping Rs 220 crore. Sources suggest he has opted for a profit-sharing model, given his involvement through production and distribution insights.

As for Rajinikanth, the Thalaivar is not far behind, with a remuneration estimated between Rs 180 and Rs 200 crore. Talking about the film’s helmer, Nelson Dilipkumar, is reportedly charging Rs 70 crore for this ambitious project, bringing him to the elite league of directors.

According to industry insiders, the total remuneration for the lead stars and the director alone is touching a staggering Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, while the salaries are sky-high, the actual production cost is estimated to be around Rs 150 to Rs 180 crore. This brings the total estimated budget to somewhere around Rs 650 to Rs 700 crore.

Backed by Red Giant Movies, this film is officially set to be the costliest Tamil movie ever made. At a recent event, Kamal Haasan quipped, “We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again.”

With Anirudh Ravichander handling the music and Rajiv Menon behind the lens, the film is expected to go on floors in August-September 2026. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Disclaimer: The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures, and undisclosed terms. We do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

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