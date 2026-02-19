KHxRK Promo: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth starrer to release on February 21, 2026; New update to drop soon

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are set to collaborate on the big screen after four decades, marking a major moment in Tamil cinema. As fans eagerly await more details about the upcoming project, the makers have shared an official update, announcing that a promo will be released soon.

KHxRK Promo: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth film to be launched on Feb 21

Taking to their official social media handle, Red Giant Movies shared a poster for KHxRK. The poster features a vintage-style Benz car parked inside a rustic garage.

The poster also carries the subtitle, “Some men set Rules, Some men just Rule.” Interestingly, the tagline appears in a font style reminiscent of The Godfather by Mario Puzo.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Two Legends. One Frame. Next update at 12:07 tomorrow.”

Here’s the poster:

The upcoming film, tentatively titled KHxRK, is reportedly being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and background score. While further details are yet to be revealed, the film is expected to revolve around the theme of friendship, with the promo said to portray the superstars in a vintage ’80s style.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film will see Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles and will also feature Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, Mithun Chakraborty hinted that the film might include a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. However, the makers have not issued any official confirmation so far. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number.

While the release date has yet to be announced, the makers are reportedly aiming for a mid-2026 release.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is expected to begin work on a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The project is set to be co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, known for Don.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently in the early stages of his next film, tentatively titled KH237. Reports indicate that the shoot is expected to go on floors in April 2026, depending on the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

