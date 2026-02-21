KHxRK Promo Out: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite after 47 years for Nelson's actioner, filming starts soon

The two superstars of South Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, are reuniting after more than four decades with Nelson's film, tentatively called KH x RK. The team recently dropped an entertaining promo, giving a peek into their upcoming film. Check it out!

KH x RK Promo Out

The 3-minute 46-second promo opens with Nelson wondering which room he should enter first. Then comes musician Anirudh Ravichander, who casually teaches him how to make that decision. He finally makes his way to Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s rooms, who seem confused about their outfits. Eventually, after making the mind-boggling decision of which shoe to sport and which jacket to wear, the stars reveal their looks.

With the track Aaja Raja playing in the background, the actors leave their rooms, only to face each other in the corridor. Cut to the rustic garage where Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth make a dashing entry. With a head-turning aura and looks that could kill, the stars attract the attention of the female mechanic present on site.

Check out the promo:

After seconds of slow walking without being interrupted by the glares and stares, they reach the car. In typical Rajinikanth style, the actor hands over the keys to his counterpart, full of swag. Well, the veterans are all set for the epic KH x RK reunion. But the actors have a very important question for Nelson and Anirudh: Who is the hero? It seems that the audience will have to wait patiently to get an answer to this burning query.

Sharing the video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kamal Haasan wrote, “A Special reunion with my friend @Rajinikanth. Every great journey deserves another chapter!”

Earlier this week, the team dropped the announcement poster of the film and shared, “Some men set rules, some men just rule.” KH x RK is co-produced by M. Shenbaga Moorthy and R Arjun Durai under the banner of Red Giant Movies. Having said that, the makers haven’t revealed the official date of the film’s release.

For the unaware, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are reuniting after 47 years. The duo last shared screen space in 1979's film, Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum.

