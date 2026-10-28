KHxRK: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s reunion movie to go on floors by May 2027? Here’s what we know

KHxRK, starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated upcoming Tamil films. The project marks the reunion of the two veteran superstars on the big screen after nearly four decades. According to recent reports, the film could begin production in early 2027.

KHxRK: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan starrer to begin production by May next year?

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According to Valai Pechu, the production team has held discussions with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan regarding the project, with talks reportedly progressing positively. Director Nelson Dilipkumar is said to be nearing completion of the script and could begin shooting as early as January 2027.

The film is reportedly expected to go on floors by April or May 2027 at the latest. However, these details are based on media reports, and an official announcement regarding the production schedule is still awaited. The project is also reportedly being planned on a massive budget.

For the uninitiated, KHxRK brings together Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in a film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The project marks a major reunion in Tamil cinema, with its promotional material hinting at a stylish, light-hearted action entertainer. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Rajinikanth was recently seen in Jailer 2 , the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film follows “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian as he sets out to dismantle an idol-trading network, leading to a major confrontation.

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Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, and Yogi Babu in key roles. It is also reported to include cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is set to star as a stylish doctor in Dharman, an upcoming action entertainer co-produced by KH and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film features Nayanthara, Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles. Ram Pothineni is also reportedly expected to play the main antagonist.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is set to headline an upcoming film directed by SU Arun Kumar, which is expected to be a gritty action entertainer. He also has projects such as Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and an untitled film with the Anbarivu duo in his lineup, with further updates awaited.

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