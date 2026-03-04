KHxRK Reunion: Anirudh Ravichander reveals Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth starrer to begin shoot next year

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s upcoming production has become one of the most-awaited releases in the coming days. The project was confirmed recently with a grand announcement for the same in the last week of February. Now, with expectations at an all-time high, the possible filming details for the production have been highly anticipated by fans. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has seemingly hinted at its possible filming plans, with the makers seemingly not going for a 2026 schedule.

Anirudh Ravichander reveals Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth starrer’s 2027 shoot plans

Speaking to India Today Digital, the 35-year-old shared what he thinks will be the filming schedule for the project, "I think probably next year, the film will go on floors, and there's a lot of hype and hoopla around it." Previously, he, alongside director Nelson Dilipkumar, appeared with the two leads for the official first promo of the KHxRK reunion film. They dropped a fun clip with the background track Aaja Raja, which quickly grabbed the attention of thousands.

Anirudh Ravichander is the man behind the film’s music and expressed his happiness of getting to work with the two Indian film legends, calling it a ‘surreal’ experience. He spoke about growing up watching their projects and being unable to imagine them working together after so many years. This upcoming film will be the two actors’ reunion after 47 years, having previously worked on the 1979 film, Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum.

With the movie to go on floors in 2027, the KHxRK reunion film will likely release sometime next year or even later. Being bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, the project has been said to have a massive budget, with some reports suggesting upwards of Rupees 500 crore at play. Of this, the lead star Rajinikanth is supposedly taking a whopping sum of Rupees 225 crore. All these numbers remain only reports as of this moment, with no confirmations from the involved parties.

The 75-year-old star will next appear in Jailer 2, also with Nelson, featuring SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles alongside Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, who will be reprising their roles. He will also shoot Thalaivar173 from April 2026. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will be a part of KH237 and has also begun shooting for Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2.

ALSO READ: KHxRK Reunion: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan starrer’s makers dismiss use of AI in promo with new BTS video