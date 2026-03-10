KHxRK Reunion: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to begin filming from October 2026, aiming for Diwali 2027 release?

KHxRK Reunion is an upcoming film starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The movie is expected to begin shooting this year and hit the big screens during Ayudha Pooja or Diwali.

According to online buzz, KHxRK Reunion will go on floors in October this year. Reportedly, the film is expected to release in theatres during Ayudha Pooja or Diwali next year.

As the project is one of the most ambitious films set to begin this year, many artists are reportedly eager to be part of the venture and have expressed their interest to director Nelson Dilipkumar, even for a small role. However, the final cast and crew will be finalized by the filmmaker in due course.

Reports also suggest that Rajinikanth will film for Jailer 2 in March and is expected to shoot alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar’s cameo appearance is said to feature him in the role of a police officer. However, these remain unconfirmed reports for now.

After wrapping up filming for Jailer 2, the superstar is expected to join the sets of Thalaivar 173 in April this year.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, the sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is said to feature SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie will also feature Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their previous roles. Additionally, the superstar also has Thalaivar 173 in his lineup.

The upcoming movie, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, is expected to be an action film, with Priyanka Arul Mohan and Basil Joseph rumored to be playing key roles.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will next play the lead role in the tentatively titled KH237. Directed by Anbariv and written by Syam Pushkaran, the film is expected to go on floors after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Additionally, he will also be filming Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 this year.

