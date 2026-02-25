KHxRK Reunion: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan starrer’s makers dismiss use of AI in promo with new BTS video

Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are all set to reunite on the big screen once again after four decades with their upcoming film, tentatively titled KHxRK. After officially announcing the project with a promo, the makers have now unveiled a new BTS video dismissing speculation about the use of AI.

Taking to their social media handle, the makers of KHxRK shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar shooting the promo with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and musician Anirudh Ravichander.

Earlier, there were rumors that the actresses featured in the promo had been created using AI and were not real individuals. However, the BTS video confirms that real actresses were used and that no AI technology was involved.

Here’s the BTS Video:

For those unaware, KHxRK is an upcoming film starring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in the lead roles. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie marks the reunion of two stalwarts of Tamil cinema, with the promo hinting at a stylish, light-hearted action entertainer.

Reportedly, the veteran stars will begin shooting for the film in 2027 after completing their respective pending projects.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, the sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is said to feature SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles from the first installment, the movie is also expected to feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, which is reportedly scheduled to be shot in March this year.

Additionally, Rajinikanth has the tentatively titled Thalaivar173 in his lineup, which is reported to begin shooting in April 2026. As the shoot is expected to wrap up by September this year, the film will likely hit the big screens for Pongal next year. Reportedly, Basil Joseph and Priyanka Arul Mohan are being considered for key roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will next play the lead in the tentatively titled KH237. Directed by Anbariv and written by Syam Pushkaran, the film is expected to go on floors after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Additionally, he is filming for Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 this year.

