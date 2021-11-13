Kiara Advani joins director Shankar & Ram Charan in Hyderabad for RC 15 schedule: Report

Kiara Advani is one of the busiest actresses currently working in Indian cinema. The actress is juggling multiple projects at one time including ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ amongst others. As per a report in ETimes, Kiara has now flown off to Hyderabad to begin the latest schedule of mega venture tentatively titled ‘RC 15’ led by superstar Ram Charan and is directed by maverick filmmaker S Shankar. The director is known for several magnum opuses including ‘2.0’, ‘Endhiran’, ‘Sivaji The Boss’ amongst several others.

Reportedly Kiara will be focusing on filming for the latest schedule of RC 15 till the end of this month. A source revealed to ETimes, “Kiara has been working non-stop since a few months, finishing the shoots of her films one after the other. While she earlier juggled 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ in Mumbai and Pondicherry, now the actress is hopping over to S Shankar’s ‘RC-15’. After wrapping the schedule in Hyderabad by the end of November, from early December she starts the final schedule of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.”

Kiara Advani has previously played key characters in Telugu films including ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ which starred superstar Mahesh Babu in the titular character. On the work front, the actress had a wonderful year thus far as she earned tremendous critical and audience acclaim for her recent release ‘Shershaah’ where she starred alongside a tremendous Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara portrayed the character of Dimple, the real-life girlfriend of decorated war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Also Read| Airport Diaries: Kiara Advani turns up the heat in oversized tee; Parineeti Chopra plays with layers: PICS