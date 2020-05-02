Kiara Advani not keen on signing Parasuram's film with Mahesh Babu? Find Out

The latest news reports state that Kiara Advani may not be keen on signing a film opposite the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor.

The sultry diva from Bollywood, Kiara Advani was a name that could have been finalized as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. But, news reports suggest that Kiara Advani has got her hands full, with respect to films. The actress will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, which features in the lead. The latest news reports state that Kiara Advani may not be keen on signing a film opposite the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor. Interestingly, Kiara made her Tollywood debut alongside Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu, which was super hit film. Director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame was looking forward to casting Kiara Advani in his upcoming film with the Maharshi actor.

The fans and followers of the Pokiri actor would love to see the Bharat Ane Nenu pair return to the big screen. Now, only time will tell, whether the Good Newwz actress will say yes to Parasuram's film. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu made headlines recently, when the Baahubali director revealed that he wants to do a film with the Telugu star. The fans and audience members got very excited when the RRR director spoke about doing a film with Mahesh Babu.

The director is currently busy with his film RRR, which will have south stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The film is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The fans are now waiting for an update on the film by director Parasuram which will have Mahesh Babu in the lead.

