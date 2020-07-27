Kiara Advani to play the female lead in Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2?

This comes after Jyothika rubbished the rumours which stated that she would be playing the leading lady in the film's sequel too.

A while ago, it was announced by Raghava Lawrence that he would be acting in the sequel of Rajinikanth’s super hit film Chandramukhi. Now, in exciting news, it is being reported that Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead in the film. According to a report in The Times Of India, the director-actor-choreographer will be the lead actor of the P Vasu directorial, while Kiara will be his female lead. This comes after Jyothika rubbished the rumours which stated that she would be playing the leading lady.

Sun Pictures is reportedly bankrolling the project and the film will go on floors as soon as the pandemic situation is contained. It is to be noted that Raghava Lawrence has directed Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, which is again a horror movie. While we all know that Raghava Lawrence is known for his thriller franchise Kanchana franchise, it is expected that Chandramukhi 2 will not have the humour track which is always there is the Kanchana series.

Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Jyothika clears the air about her role in the Raghava Lawrence starrer

As far as Chandramukhi is concerned, the original film, which was released in the year 2005, had Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while Nassar, Vadivelu, Vijayakumar were seen in supporting characters. The film showed Jyothika in an unseen avatar and it turned out to be a blockbuster of the year. It is to be noted that the film was the official Tamil remake of Mollywood film Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×