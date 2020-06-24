Kiara Advani to Samantha Akkineni: 6 Banarasi silk lehengas sported by celebrities we are crushing on

Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan from Bollywood and Samantha Akkineni to Kiara Advani from the South Indian film industry have flaunted their love for this fashion trend.

Celebrities are also known for wearing ethnic ensembles in their most gorgeous ways. Bollywood and South Indian actresses always leave their fans amazed with their fashion choices and get the cameras clicking. Besides wearing a formal outfit at the events or picking a flirty dress for their date night out, the stunners are also known for their striking red carpet appearance in an ethnic ensemble. One of the major trends that actresses are obsessing over is silk banarasi lehenga. to Kareena Kapoor Khan from Bollywood and Samantha Akkineni to Kiara Advani from the South Indian film industry have flaunted their love for this fashion trend.

There is something very regal about a Banarasi or we can say silk lehenga. We just can't get enough of it. Whether you are a bride or a bridesmaid, these lehengas are perfect for any wedding event. Earlier, Banarasi silk was famous as the seven yards of elegance but now, it has become a major trend even as a lehenga. They give a different appeal to your look and celebs have been the major inspiration behind this trend. Today, let's take a look at silk lehengas sported by South beauties that we are crushing on.

1. Samantha Akkineni:

Samantha Akkineni had attended the audio launch event of one of her films wearing an elegant yellow lehenga by Raw Mango. She finished out her beautiful look with a pearl choker and earrings. Elegant and how!

2. Kiara Advani:

At one of the big fat weddings in 2018, Kiara Advani wore a pink and golden Manish Malhotra Banarasi lehenga. Does she look like a blessing to the eye of the beholder?

3. Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia is winning hearts and we just can't take our eyes off her royal look. The Southern beauty completed her look with her hair in a bun and elegant accessories.

4. Trisha Krishnan:

Trisha's look in this much-loved lehenga trend is one of our favourites. Complementing it perfectly was her hair in a tight bun and minimal makeup.

5. Pooja Hegde:

The gorgeous Pooja Hegde gives us a style cue to this perfect wedding fashion. She takes it to the next level with gajra in hair bun and maang tikka. This deserves appreciation!

6. Keerthy Suresh:

Keerthy Suresh looks royal in this eye-grabbing lehenga and we just can't get enough of it. The Mahanati actress completed her look with open wavy hair, perfect eye-makeup and heavy jewellery.

