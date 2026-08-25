‘Kiara Advani you are lucky for not doing it’: Vignesh Shivan recalls actress rejecting Love Insurance Kompany

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 26, 2026. Now, at the movie’s pre-release event in Chennai, director and Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan recalled his first interaction with Kiara Advani and how she was lucky to have rejected his film.

Vignesh Shivan calls Kiara Advani ‘lucky’ for rejecting Love Insurance Kompany

Speaking at the Toxic event, Vignesh Shivan said, “Kiara (Advani), I remember you. Before Kabir Singh, I met her to narrate a story. I made that film now; it’s called Love Insurance Kompany. You are lucky… you didn’t do it.”

The filmmaker’s jibe is directed towards his own latest directorial, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Set in 2040, the film follows Vaibhav Vasudevan, a man who believes love should be natural and unpredictable in a society where an advanced dating app decides relationships. His life changes when he falls for Dheema, a woman who firmly trusts the system.

When LIK predicts that they are not a perfect match, Vaibhav challenges the technology and its belief that love can be calculated. As Dheema struggles between trusting the system and following her heart, the story explores whether genuine love can truly be controlled by technology.

Apart from the lead actors, the movie features SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G. Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and others in key roles. It was received with mixed reviews and tanked at the box office.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups introduces Yash as Raya, a wild and unpredictable man who appears to have little regard for the consequences of his actions. Driven by his ambition to rule, he leaves heartbreak in his wake while remaining loyal to no one. His growing influence and the hatred surrounding him eventually descend into chaos, with his biggest threat seemingly coming from his own son, Ticket.

Starring Yash in the lead, the film features Kiara Advani , Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others also play key roles.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Varanasi: SS Rajamouli to sample 1500 voices for dubbing of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer? Here’s what we know