  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiccha Sudeep adopts 4 government schools in Karnataka; Implements scholarship programs to help students

Kiccha Sudeep's team has reportedly started working on installing computers in these schools to help implement digitising the education process.
3982 reads Mumbai
Kiccha Sudeep adopts 4 government schools in Karnataka; Implements scholarship programs to help studentsKiccha Sudeep adopts 4 government schools in Karnataka; Implements scholarship programs to help students
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

By now, we all know that Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep has emerged to be a huge Coronavirus warrior. His charitable trust has been helping out families combat the COVID 19 situation amid lockdown. Now, media reports have stated that the actor has silently adopted four government schools in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. Apparently, he has also implemented scholarship programs to help students and has also planned to take care of teachers’ salaries. He has set up volunteers to check on the locations of these schools to thoroughly ensure that the schools are well equipped.

His team has reportedly started working on installing computers in these schools to help implement digitising the education process. On the work front, Sudeep is all set to begin the shooting for his upcoming film Phantom this week. The first schedule after the lockdown will reportedly be held at the Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad. There will be a minimal cast and crew working while following all safety protocols. Reportedly, an elaborate forest set has been erected and some action sequences will be shot.

Meanwhile, other than having four Kannada films in his kitty - Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi, the actor is also hosting the Kannada version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement