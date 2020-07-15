Kiccha Sudeep adopts 4 government schools in Karnataka; Implements scholarship programs to help students

Kiccha Sudeep's team has reportedly started working on installing computers in these schools to help implement digitising the education process.

By now, we all know that Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep has emerged to be a huge Coronavirus warrior. His charitable trust has been helping out families combat the COVID 19 situation amid lockdown. Now, media reports have stated that the actor has silently adopted four government schools in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. Apparently, he has also implemented scholarship programs to help students and has also planned to take care of teachers’ salaries. He has set up volunteers to check on the locations of these schools to thoroughly ensure that the schools are well equipped.

His team has reportedly started working on installing computers in these schools to help implement digitising the education process. On the work front, Sudeep is all set to begin the shooting for his upcoming film Phantom this week. The first schedule after the lockdown will reportedly be held at the Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad. There will be a minimal cast and crew working while following all safety protocols. Reportedly, an elaborate forest set has been erected and some action sequences will be shot.

Meanwhile, other than having four Kannada films in his kitty - Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi, the actor is also hosting the Kannada version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×