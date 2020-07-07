Kiccha Sudeep all set to kick start the shoot of his upcoming film Phantom with director Anup Bhandari?

The south drama which is reportedly titled, Phantom will begin its shooting this week in Hyderabad. According to media reports, the cast and crew of the film that will be present at the shoot in Hyderabad will be from Karnataka.

The Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is expected to start the filming of his upcoming film with Anup Bhandari. The south drama which is reportedly titled, Phantom will resume its shooting this week in Hyderabad. According to media reports, the cast and crew of the film which will be shooting in Hyderabad will be from Karnataka. The news reports further add that the producer of the film Phantom Manjunath Gowda has made sure that the crew which comes in for the filming work will be staying at the accommodation put in place by the makers of the film.

This way, none of the cast and crew members will have to return to their residence hence minimizing the risk of getting infected by Coronavirus. The news reports, further add that the film has a 100-member crew will be divide to work on different floors of the set making sure there is no crowding. The makers reportedly have stated that the filming work will be done as per the norms put down by the state government.

The producer of the film has also made sure that the crew which will be in Hyderabad for the shooting of Phantom are of a particular age group. As per the latest news reports, crew of age between 21 to 47 years. The news reports also state that the scene which require children to be present will be shot at the end of the 50-day shoot schedule.

