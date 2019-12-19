Kiccha Sudeep all set to play villain in Simbu starrer Maanaadu? Find Out

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is expected to play the villain in the upcoming film Maanaadu.

The Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is expected to play the villain in the upcoming film Maanaadu. The film Maanaadu will feature south actor Simbu in the lead role. There is no official announcement made yet from the makers of the south flick but the fans are hoping to hear some news very soon. The film will see the lead actor Simbu in a new look. The south actor Simbu who featured in the film titled Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada will be seen in a new look. The pictures of the south actor went viral when he was sported in a sleek new haircut and leaner body.

The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor Simbu is looking much more fitter which is believed to be a part of his preparation for the film Maanaadu. The south star looked very handsome in his new hairdo, and the social media was flooded with messages from the fans and film audience to appreciate the actor's new trendy look. The Idhu Namma Aalu star Simbu's film could see the Dabangg 3 villain Kiccha Sudeep in a negative role. I

f this news is to be believed then the fans of the Kannada superstar are very excited to see the Pailwaan and Kotigobba 2 lead actor essay a tough villain in the Simbu starrer. Currently, Kiccha Sudeep is gearing up for the release of his film Dabangg 3 where he will be seen locking horns with Bollywood megastar . The film Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhu Deva and will star as Rajjo.

