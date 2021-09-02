Kiccha Sudeep announces release date of his film Kotigobba 3 on his birthday; Deets inside

Kiccha Sudeep is celebrating his birthday today and social media is filled with wishes and movie updates. The long-awaited news about the release date of Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is finally here. The film will release in theatres on October 14, on the occasion of Dussehra.

The official release date announcement was made along with a special birthday poster, where he can be seen in a mass avatar. The makers had initially planned the release in the last week of April and had even planned the audio launch and pre-release event in March. However, the release date has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Kotigobba 3 is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu. The film's satellite, digital and Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for a whopping amount. Madonna Sebastian is the leading lady of the film and will also mark her debut in the Sandalwood industry. Kotigobba 3 also stars Bollywood actors Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and Ravi Shankar in prominent roles. The music of Kotigobba 3 is scored by Arjun Janya.

Apart from this, today, on the occasion of Kiccha Sudeep's birthday, the first glimpse of his next film Vikrant Rona was released. The video showed Sudeep in a never seen before avatar with mind-blowing music. The film will also be made in 3D and will release in 14 languages including all Indian languages.