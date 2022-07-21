Kiccha Sudeep apologises to media for cancelling press meet due to ill health; Says he'll 'surely make up'

Kiccha Sudeep took to his Twitter handle and apologized to the media fraternity for cancelling a press meet, which was scheduled in Kochi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The actor cited his ill health as the reason for cancelling all the meetings at the last minute. However, he promised to get back soon and meet them all.

Apart from press meets, the Vikrant Rona actor also couldn't make up for the inaugural event that he agreed to attend. He took a moment and apologized to everyone through his Twitter handle. While fans have been tensed by his sudden news of ill health, he has mentioned that he is doing well now and will resume work soon.

Taking to Twitter, Sudeep wrote, "Apologies to all my media frnzz frm Chennai,Kochi & Hyderabad, for having canceled the press meet & event. I have Been Unwell. Feeling much better & shall resume travel again. IHoping to Reschedule to a sooner date. Looking forward to meeting u all.Love & Regards, Kichcha."

He further added, "I also apologize to my friends at VijayaTv for being unable to participate in the inaugural episode of a reality show tat i had agreed for. Was so looking forward to it. Shall surely make up for it. My best wishes to the show and to each one associated to it."

Sudeep’s 3D action-adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari is one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. This highly anticipated project also features Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in crucial roles, along with others.

Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India and the Malayalam version is by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Vikrant Rona will be out in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English on 28th July 2022.

