Kiccha Sudeep Birthday: Fans and celebs shower Makhhi actor with heartfelt birthday notes

Kiccha Sudeep, well-known as the Abhinaya Chakravarthy of Sandalwood turns a year older today, September 3. The Kannada superstar is being showered with heartfelt birthday messages on social media. Also, many other celebs and close friends of the actor are sending birthday wishes to him. Actress Parul Yadav tweeted, "Wishing @KicchaSudeep a very happy birthday. Here's to another year filled with adventures and laughter."

Director Surender Reddy also wished Sudeep nothing but the best. "Many Many Happy Returns of the Day @KicchaSudeep Wishing nothing but the best for you," the director tweeted.

Check out what other celebs have to say about Kiccha Sudeep:

Very happy bday chief @KicchaSudeep have a great one!! #VikrantRona — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, Sudeep will be connecting with his fans through a live online session and the show will be hosted by Akul Balaji. He will be live from his social media accounts today at 6 pm.

On the work front, Sudeep is looking forward to the grand release of his film, Vikrant Rona. The action-adventure thriller film directed by Anup Bhandari also features Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles.

Directed by Shiva Karthik, Kotigobba 3 is also one of the much-awaited Kiccha Sudeep movies. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note; Allu Arjun & others wish Bheemla Nayak actor