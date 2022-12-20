Kiccha Sudeep calls throwing slipper at Darshan 'disturbing': Would Puneeth Rajkumar have appreciated it?

As we informed you earlier, a fan of late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar threw a slipper at Darshan during a promotional event for his action drama, Kranti. Now, Kiccha Sudeep has reacted to the unfortunate incident by penning a long note on his Twitter handle.

Calling it disturbing, he asked all to resolve their issues in a calm and peaceful manner, instead of resorting to violence. His note went like this, "Our land, language, and culture is all about love & respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm. The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage prevailing at the time. Humiliating them in public brings about the question as to are we Kannadigas known for this unjustified reaction. Is this kind of outburst even an option?"