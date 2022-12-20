Kiccha Sudeep calls throwing slipper at Darshan 'disturbing': Would Puneeth Rajkumar have appreciated it?
Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep recently asked the fans of late Puneeth Rajkumar to maintain peace after a miscreant threw a slipper at Darshan during a promotional event for his movie, Kranti.
As we informed you earlier, a fan of late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar threw a slipper at Darshan during a promotional event for his action drama, Kranti. Now, Kiccha Sudeep has reacted to the unfortunate incident by penning a long note on his Twitter handle.
Calling it disturbing, he asked all to resolve their issues in a calm and peaceful manner, instead of resorting to violence. His note went like this, "Our land, language, and culture is all about love & respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm. The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage prevailing at the time. Humiliating them in public brings about the question as to are we Kannadigas known for this unjustified reaction. Is this kind of outburst even an option?"
He also added, "As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn't so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that each of his beloved fans knows. One silly act from one individual from the crowd shouldn't damage the whole system called love, dignity, and respect that Puneeth fans are known for."
Darshan faces wrath
For the unversed, Darshan recently faced a massive backlash after a video of him went viral saying, "Goddess of Luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out."
