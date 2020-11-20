Kiccha Sudeep congratulates Suriya for Soorarai Pottru; Says he is awestruck by his flawless performance

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and praised Suriya after watching Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which released online last week has managed to win hearts with its powerful storyline. The story of the film is based on Captain Nedumaaran Rajangam, who takes on the airline industry with the help of his friends and family. The film opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. Many celebs from the film industry also watched Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and can't stop talking about it. Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep also took to Twitter and praised Suriya for his strong role in recently released Tamil film.

He tweeted, "Congrats @Suriya_offl ,,, awestruck by ur flawless performance in SP. Commands a standing ovation. Cheers and Congrats friend." Soorarai Pottru also stars Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in important roles. It is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda also took to Twitter and called Suriya a terrific performer as he enjoyed watching the movie with his three friends.

Congrats @Suriya_offl ,,, awestruck by ur flawless performance in SP. Commands a standing ovation.

Cheers and Congrats friend. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) November 20, 2020

Lauding the film, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also tweeted, "SooraraiPottru What an inspiring film!! Brilliantly directed with amazing performances... @Suriya_offl Shine on brother... Congrats to the entire team.'

@urstrulyMahesh very kind of you brother! Thanks a ton! Looking forward for #SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/E0xumD7RfI — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 19, 2020

