Kiccha Sudeep congratulates Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her directorial debut with Kannamoochi

Kiccha Sudeep congratulated Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the first look poster of her directorial debut Kannamoochi was unveiled.

The Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep shared a Twitter post to congratulate Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as she stepped into the field of direction with the film Kannamoochi. The first look poster of the upcoming film was released recently. The Pailwaan actor wrote in his Twitter post, "This is surely a beautiful surprise and an amazing step you have taken @varusarath ... exploring self and taking one more step towards what you luv is the best decision.

Bst wshs buddy. Poster looks supaaaaaa." The Kannada star enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the actor on the big screen. Kiccha Sudeep featured in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3. The film was the third installment in the Dabangg franchise. The starrer proved to be a mega hit at the box office. Kiccha Sudeep's character from the film was loved by all.

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 21, 2020

The actor returned to Bollywood films after a long time. The fans and film audience are hoping that the Kannada superstar signs more Bollywood films. The actor will feature in the upcoming film titled Kotigobba 3. The film is among the highly anticipated dramas from the southern film industry. The upcoming film is reportedly helmed by Shiva Karthik.

