Kiccha Sudeep hits back at Ajay Devgn on Hindi statement: Wondering what if I gave my response in Kannada

South star Kiccha Sudeep's recent statement of Hindi is no longer a national language has kicked off national language debate. Soon Ajay Devgn reacted to his statement and slammed Sudeep by asking why are films of his mother tongue dubbed in Hindi. Now, Sudeep hit back at the Bollywood actor's tweets, which have caught the attention of netizens. Kiccha Sudeep hit back at Ajay Devgn on his recent statement of Hindi is no more a national language. He replied to the Bollywood actor's tweets and mentioned that he respects all languages but what if he typed his response in Kannada too.

Ajay Devgn reacted to his statement and expressed his views in a tweet, which read, "@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man." Ajay tweeted this in Hindi.

Sudeep has now reacted and gave a befitting reply to the Bollywood actor with lot posie and respect. He wrote, "I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totallydifferent context. Mch luv and wshs to you always.Hoping to seeing you soon."

He further tweeted, "And sir @ajaydevgnI did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!Don't we too belong to India sir."

Kiccha Sudeep made this strong statement when he attended the trailer launch on 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever' and spoke about the power, quality of regional films while heaping praise on Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

