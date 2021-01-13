Kiccha Sudeep hosted reality show Bigg Boss Kannada’s 8th season to start in March?

The show's 8th season was supposed to go on air last year. However, it got postponed owing to the COVID 19 situation.

While fans are waiting to know details about the 8th season of Kannada Bigg Boss, a report in The Times Of India stated that the next season of the reality show will go on air in the month of March. The show was supposed to start in the year 2020. However, it got pushed to this year due to the pandemic situation. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited.

In the two out southern languages, Telugu and Tamil, the show’s latest season ran successfully. While Telugu Bigg Boss’s 4th season was a huge success, the Tamil version’s grand finale is all set to happen this weekend. However, in Malayalam, the latest season was stopped in the middle due to the pandemic.

About the show’s Kannada version, The Times Of India quoted a source as saying, “Preparations are underway to kick start the show from the end of March. The list of possible contestants who will enter the house are getting finalized. We are working out the time slot to air the show, as currently there are two popular shows - Majaa Bharatha and Majaa Talkies - in the prime-time slot. Once Bigg Boss goes on air, we need to find an alternate time slot for these two shows.” It is expected that an official announcement regarding this news will be announced soon. Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, it is one of the most successful reality shows in the state of Karnataka.

Credits :The Times Of India

