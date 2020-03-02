Kiccha Sudeep to kick start the shoot of Anup Bhandari directorial titled Phantom? Find Out

The latest news reports suggest that the film's cast and crew will be shooting in Hyderabad.

The south megastar Kiccha Sudeep is reportedly essaying the lead part in the upcoming film called Phantom. The latest buzz in the south film industry is that the Kannada superstar will be starring in the Anup Bhandari directorial. News reports further add that the Pailwaan actor will kick start the shoot of the south film Phantom from today onwards. The Kotigobba 2 star Kiccha Sudeep had reportedly stated some time back that he wanted to work alongside the director Anup Bhandari. Now, with the film, Phantom, the fans and film audience will get to see the dynamic duo working together.

The makers of the southern drama, Phantom did not reveal much about the film. But, the fans are hoping that the Kannada megastar Kiccha Sudeep will make a blockbuster film. The latest news reports suggest that the film's cast and crew will be shooting in Hyderabad. One of the sets for the film has been constructed in Bengaluru as well. The Kiccha Sudeep starrer is produced by Manjunath Gowda. As per the news reports on the south film Phantom the producer has revealed that the film's cast and crew have already shot for the poster and teaser.

Check out the tweet by Kiccha Sudeep:

It was a fabulous Photo & Promo shoot for #Phantom at kanteerava studio.

Filming starts tmrw. Team is excited n so am I. Bst wshs to all th actors, tech team n the production house. — Kichcha Sudeepa (KicchaSudeep) March 1, 2020

The producer also mentions that the film's initial shoot will begin from today. Currently, the makers of the film Phantom are working tirelessly for the pre-production work. Now, only time will tell how the film will shape up. But, the fans and followers of the lead actor are very excited about the latest flick.

