Kiccha Sudeep pens heartwarming note as he releases a new song from Puneeth Rajkumar’s James

As late Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James nears release, actor Kiccha Sudeep has penned an emotional note on Twitter. Remembering the Sandalwood gem, he wrote, “Loadssa Luv and Hugs to all his Fans…It's time to cherish and celebrate his offering and presence on screen. Nothing can replace a gem. Njoy every sec of #James”. The post comes afterKiccha Sudeep released the latest song from the film ‘Salaam Soldier’.

Honouring the legacy of the Kannada star, James will get a theatrical release on his birthday. On March 17, the fans will be witnessing the magic of this late actor on the big screens yet again. Meanwhile, Karnataka movie distributors have decided to not release any other film for the week ranging from 17 to 23 March as a tribute to the late actor. As a matter of fact, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was also delayed to March 29 for the same reason.

Helmed by Chethan Kumar, James talks about Santhosh Kumar, manager at a security company. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, he unwantedly finds himself up against the negative elements of society.

With Priya Anand as the leading lady opposite Puneeth Rajkumar, the action project also stars Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad, and Ketan Karande, including others.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will also be seen in special roles in the venture. Being all the more reason for the fans to be excited, this will be the first time ever that the three Rajkumar brothers are sharing screen space.

Now talking about the technical crew, Charan Raj has composed the music for the film and Dr. Ravi Verma, Ram Lakshman, Chetan D’Souza, Arjun Master, and Vijay Master have choreographed the high-octane stunts for the film.

