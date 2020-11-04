Kiccha Sudeep to play a key role in Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum?

It was reported sometimes back that Pawan Kalyan will be reprising the role of Biju Menon as a cop in the film.

Even though it has not been officially announced yet, we all know that Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lead role in the Tollywood version of the super hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. On the occasion of Dussehra, a motion poster of Pawan Kalyan was released in which he was seen in the avatar of a cop. While it is assumed that it will be the Tollywood remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, it is being reported that the film will have Kichcha Sudeep reprising the role of Prithviraj.

However, an official announcement on the Tollywood remake of the film is yet to be made. It is to be noted that a recent announcement about Pawan Kalyan's next spilled the beans about the same. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, the film is directed by Saagar K Chandra, with music by S Thaman. The announcement was made with a top-notch video with the composer’s power-packed background music. Tentatively titled Production Number 12, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. As soon as the announcement was made by the production house, fans went gaga over it and took to the comments section to express their excitement.

Also Read: Team of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya to resume its shoot from November 9

The original version of the film had Prithviraj playing the role of a rugged youth, while Biju Menon was seen as a ruthless, yet law-abiding cop. It was directed by late filmmaker Sachy. Meanwhile, other than having four Kannada films in his kitty - Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baasha, and Thugs of Malgudi, the actor was also hosting the Kannada version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×