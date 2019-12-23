Kiccha Sudeep on playing the villain in Dabangg 3: I said yes to the role as it was Salman Khan's film

The Hebbuli and Pailwaan actor Kiccha Sudeep further adds that he wouldn't just agree to play a negative character for any film.

The Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep talks candidly about him playing a negative character in the starrer titled Dabangg 3. The film hit the big screen on December, and going by the box office numbers, the fans and film audience is giving it a thundering response. The south megastar spoke openly to Firstpost.com in an interview where he reveals what made him an unapologetic villain. When the Kotigobba 2 star quickly says that he did agree to play the villain in the super hit film Dabangg 3 as it was a Salman Khan film.

The Hebbuli and Pailwaan actor Kiccha Sudeep further adds that he wouldn't just agree to play a negative character for any film. The Maanikya star Kiccha Sudeep also mentions in the interview that he played a villain in a film like Makkhi. But, the south actor mentions that he can do some other film also instead of doing a negative character. The Kannada star who played a villain in Salman Khan's film Dabangg 3, says that one has to work very hard to reach a stage his or her film career where he is today. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Kiccha Sudeep adds that to essay a villain, the role has to be very well written.

He further mentions how, there would be no hero, if there was no villain. Kiccha Sudeep does not fail to mention that it is the villain who makes the hero stand out. When quizzed about signing Dabangg 3, the south actor says that he did the film as it meant something to work alongside Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva and that he will cherish working with both of them.

Check out the trailer of Dabangg 3 below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiccha Sudeep says, 'I couldn't hit Salman Khan for a scene in Dabangg 3; had to change the scene')

Read More