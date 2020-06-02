Kiccha Sudeep plays a melodious tune on the piano to wish a staff member on his birthday

The actor is seen playing a birthday song's tune on the piano, while the staff member is standing beside him in awe.

The Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is winning hearts as he played a special tune on the eve of his staff member's birthday. The actor who played the brutal villain in starrer Dabangg 3, is playing the birthday song's tune on the piano, while the staff member is standing beside him in awe. The video of Kiccha Sudeep playing the birthday tune will surely melt your heart away. The Pailwaan actor shared a heart-warming video on his Instagram account. The fans and followers of the Dabangg 3 star were thoroughly delighted to see him play a special tune for his staff member.

Kiccha Sudeep wrote in his Instagram post that he wishes everyone a happy birthday, who was celebrating their birthday today. On the work front, the Kannada star featured in films like Pailwaan and Dabangg 3. The actor will be seen in Kotigobba 3. The makers of Kotigobba 3 had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film starring Kiccha Sudeep. The film was expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many filmmakers had to postpone the releases of their films, as cinemas were closed.

Check out Kiccha Sudeep's video on Instagram

The film, Kotigobba 3's teaser had garnered a thundering response from the fans and audience members. The teaser shows the lead actor Kiccha Sudeep in a very sleek avatar. Now, the fans are looking forward to an official update on the Kiccha Sudeep starrer with respect to its release date.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiccha Sudeep opens up about his film career, hosting Bigg Boss Kannada & facing criticism)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×