  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiccha Sudeep recalls the old days of vintage family pictures

Southern star Kiccha Sudeep has reminisced about the times when family pictures were taken, amid the selfies era now.
3692 reads Mumbai
Kiccha Sudeep recalls the old days of vintage family picturesKiccha Sudeep recalls the old days of vintage family pictures
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sudeep took to Instagram, where he shared a vintage-styled black and white family picture.

"In today's times,,,Rarely do we get to click or see these kinda family pics taken amidst the selfies... ye!! Miss those times.

The actor is known for his performances in films like "Sparsha", "Huchcha", "Nandhi", "Kiccha", "Swathi Muthu", "My Autograph", "No 73, Shanthi Nivasa", "Mussanjemaatu", "Veera Madakari", "Just Maath Maathalli", "Kempe Gowda" and "Eega".

He was also seen in the Hindi film "Dabangg 3" starring Salman Khan.

Sudeep will next be seen in "Kotigobba 3" an action film directed by Shiva Karthik. It also features Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film "Kotigobba 2".

Also Read Kiccha Sudeep plays a melodious tune on the piano to wish a staff member on his birthday

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement